Amona head: We'll stand here and we won't budge

Amona Council Head Avichai Boaron said on Kol Israel Radio on Sunday that those opposing the December 25 expulsion will use their bodies to block it, in a "physical but nonviolent" fight.

Boaron also emphasized that many legal experts opine the Regulation Law can pass and is legal, and 65 MKs already support it. He added no one is in favor of the expulsion, and though Amona's residents are not stronger than the government, they still intend to express their opposition to the decision.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Naftali Bennett are scheduled to meet again on Sunday to discuss possible solutions for Amona's residents, after Saturday night's talks proved fruitless.

During the discussion, Netanyahu suggested a number of possible solutions, most of them based on Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's suggestion to move the residents to a nearby hill until a permanent decision is reached.