Smotrich: I'm willing to apologize if I insulted PM

MK Bezalel Smotrich says he has 'great respect' for PM, but it's 'no secret' they have deep ideological disagreements.

In an interview with Galei Zahal Radio on Sunday morning, MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) said he is willing to apologize to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu if the latter was insulted by Smotrich's comments to the Haaretz newspaper.

Smotrich also said the reports claiming he was booted from the discussion on Amona were true, saying he is willing to apologize if he had insulted Netanyahu.

"The Prime Minister refused to allow me in the room, he didn't like some of the things I said in my interview with Haaretz," Smotrich explained.

"I'm too young to be climbing up trees, so if the Prime Minister was insulted by something specific that I said, I'm willing to apologize. That was not my intention," he said.

However, Smotrich also said he stands behind the main idea of what he said in the aforementioned interview, and that his criticism of Netanyahu's ideology should not prevent the two from working together.

"If anyone who disagrees with the Prime Minister is no longer able to work with him efficiently, I think we've got a huge problem," Smotrich said.

In the Haaretz interview, Smotrich told journalists, "Unfortunately, Netanyahu is no longer right-wing. Until Netanyahu came, it was clear, to Israelis and to those abroad, that there is right and there is left. When the left rules, you can talk about dividing Israel. When the right rules, there's nothing to talk about. Netanyahu came and created a false front, which claims the right and the left agree on a two-state solution. That's not true, and it's very damaging to Israel's interests and standpoint."

On Saturday night, Netanyahu met with Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) in an attempt to find a solution for Amona's residents. The two were not able to come to an agreement on the matter and agreed to meet on Sunday to continue the discussion.