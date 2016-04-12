Three people killed in accident in the Galilee

Man and two women killed in an accident near Zippori in the Lower Galilee.

A man and two women were killed overnight Saturday in an accident on Highway 79 near Zippori in the Lower Galilee.

Five people were injured in the accident, including two with serious injuries and three who were lightly injured.

A three-year-old girl was evacuated by helicopter to the Rambam Hospital Haifa in serious condition with a head injury. A man in his 40s was taken to the Rambam Hospital in serious condition, fully conscious with head and abdominal injuries.

Three lightly injured victims, including a woman in her 30s and a teenage boy and girl, were taken to a hospital in Nazareth.

Ron Haas, a volunteer with United Hatzalah, who arrived at the scene, said, "When I arrived at the scene I discovered a serious accident involving two vehicles. In one of the vehicles there were a man and two women who were killed on the spot and were trapped in their cars. The second vehicle had several victims with various levels of injury and, along with other volunteers, we treated the victims. Firefighters worked to extract the bodies from the vehicles. The road was blocked to traffic due to the nature of the accident.”

Two weeks ago, 61 people were injured in a traffic accident on Highway 44, near the Holon intersection.,

An initial investigation indicated that a bus hit another bus and several other vehicles, and then continued driving into the intersection, striking several more vehicles before coming to a stop on the other side of the road.

A 28-year-old woman was moderately injured and 60 others were lightly injured in that accident.