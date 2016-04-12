Bennett and Netanyahu to meet on Sunday

After a fruitless discussion, Bennett and Netanyahu agree to meet on Sunday to discuss Amona - again.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) met on Saturday night to discuss passing the Regulation Law, but were not able to come to any agreement on the subject. The two plan to meet again on Sunday to continue the discussion.

Netanyahu is expected to push to implement Attorney General Avichai's Mandelblit's solution, in which Amona residents would be moved to a nearby hill for eight months, after which they would be expelled a second time.

The Knesset is scheduled to vote on the Regulation Law on Monday, and Moshe Kachlon's Kulanu party is expected to support the law as well.

The Justice Committee passed the Regulation Law's first reading last Wednesday.

Though there were rumors that Bennett had agreed to erase Article 7 of the Regulation Law, Bennett tweeted on Saturday night, "Despite reports to the contrary, there is no [compromise] agreement over the regulation of communities in Judea and Samaria."

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) believes it's better to wait until President-elect Donald Trump officially takes the Oval Office to pass the Regulation Law.