Arabs insist activists stop visiting Amona

Activists from the Arab village of Silwad, with help from leftists NGO Yesh Din, sent a letter to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit requesting the government stop activists stop heading to Amona. They also asked that the temporary structures built to house activists be destroyed immediately.

According to the Arabs, activists go to Amona for the express purpose of resisting the Israeli Supreme Court's orders.

The Supreme Court has ordered that Amona's residents be expelled and their homes destroyed on December 25.



In the letter, the Arabs "reminded" Mandelblit that he had requested to delay the expulsion and destruction of Amona, so as to allow a better solution to be found in the meantime. Now, however, the government was "doing nothing to stop violence from happening."

Unlike Arab "activists," Jewish activists kill no one and harm no one, engaging mostly in peaceful protests, as well as contacting relevant coalition members and news agencies, in an attempt to spread the word and garner support.

In contrast, Arab activists tend to take knives to innocent civilians, in "protest" of the fact that Jordan did indeed surrender Judea and Samaria to Israel in 1967, and that Israel is indeed a Jewish country.



"The inaction by the authorities is puzzling here.In the moment of truth, as far as we know [the government] has not lifted a finger," the Arabs claimed.

The Arabs requested Mandelblit deal with the National Religious rabbis who have called for resistance against the expulsion and destruction of Amona. They also suggested Israel block Amona off, allowing only residents to enter and leave the area.