Blaze kills 9 in club in California, leaves 25 unaccounted for

'I could literally feel my skin peeling off from the heat', recalls witness from club which tore through night club in Oakland.

At least nine people were killed when a fire broke out during a rave party at a night club in Oakland, California on Saturday.

In addition to the 9 people confirmed killed by the fire, some 25 others are still reportedly unaccounted for.

The blaze was sparked in a warehouse in the Fruitvale neighborhood just outside of downtown Oakland.

The building is home to a number of artists and musicians, and includes both living spaces and studios, local authorities told KTVU.

Some 50 people were inside the building during a rave dance party late Friday night and early Saturday morning, when the fire was sparked.

Firefighters say structural damage has impeded rescue operations, and that most of the casualties already recovered were found on the second floor.

One resident of the building described the intense heat of the fire, which he said was “peeling” his skin.

“I literally felt my skin peeling and my lungs being suffocated by smoke,” said Bob Mule. “I couldn’t get the fire extinguisher to work.”