Border police and firefighters rushed to Kfar Chabad this morning in central Israel after cars got stuck in the midst of massive floods.

In total, 8 persons were extricated from the flooding, four of them children.

The rainy weather of late poses a threat to people and cars attempting to travel in areas prone to flooding and strong currents.

Israeli police have called on people to take extra care in accordance with road and weather conditions.