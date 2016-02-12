The power of persistent prayer

Examining the persistent prayer of Rebecca teaches us the power of prayer.

This week’s reading opens with the announcement that Rebecca was barren. She then conceived following Isaac’s prayers (Gen. 25:20­21).

In this Torah portion, Rebekah and Isaac have twins, the smooth-skinned Jacob, who Rebecca favors, and the hairy Esau, who Isaac favors.

After coming home from a hunting trip, Esau asks his brother for some lentil soup, but Jacob tells him he must trade him his birthright. Years later, when Isaac is old and blind, Jacob tricks his father into giving him the firstborn blessing.

Jacob leaves his home, out of fear of his brother, to find a wife at his uncle Laban’s house. In this class we discuss the redemption of Esau and the age of Bnei Noach.





