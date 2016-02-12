Danon: We're expecting an anti-Israel UN resolution very soon

The Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, told Arutz Sheva in an interview that the Israeli delegation is on alert in recent days to the possibility of the appearance in the security council of anti-Israel resolutions that will seek recognition for a Palestinian state and demand the uprooting of communities in Judea and Samaria.

“We are definitely hearing those voices, and there are many who are attempting in the transition period [between US presidents] to take advantage of it and pass resolutions in the security council which will hurt Israel,” Danon said.

“I really hope that our American friends will not deviate from their traditional position of not supporting one-sided resolutions against the State of Israel - including during the transition period.”

Danon assessed: “We are indeed likely to hear of resolutions like this very soon from certain officials, and we will get to a moment at which the incumbent president will have to decide if he will continue on the path on which he has tread for the past 8 years, of not enabling the UN forum to hurt Israel.”

Danon brought up the fact that there have been numerous attempts in the past to take advantage of the transition period: “The moment that they challenge the American government and one of the members of the Security Council proposes a resolution - it can be about Judea and Samaria or something else - then, naturally, declarations like that have a majority in the council and need an American veto.”

“Last time in 2011, the Ambassador Susan Rice vetoed and prevented it. We really hope that, if a resolution like that should be put on the table - and we assess that one will be - the Americans will give full backing to our position - that resolutions like that don’t lead to anything, don’t help the Palestinians, don’t help negotiations, and simply serve as a battering ram for those who seek to hurt the State of Israel.”