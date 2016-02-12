Jewish man killed in freak accident in Williamsburg

Member of Satmar Hasidic community in New York killed after his jacket became caught in a truck.

Tragedy struck the Jewish community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn Thursday when a young man was killed in a freak accident involving a truck.

Moshe Yehuda Viner, a 21-year old resident of Williamsburg, was severely injured after unloading materials from a truck, when his jacket became caught on the truck.

Viner was then dragged by the truck, crushing him between parked cars on Kent Avenue.

Emergency responders were called and Viner was transferred to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. He passed away shortly after being admitted.

The accident occurred at 11:20 a.m. local time ata construction nsite at the corner of Kent Avenue and South 10 Street. Viner was declared dead at around 1:30 p.m.

Viner was married one year ago and is survived by his wife, parents, and siblings.

The funeral is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. at the Satmar cemetery in Kiryas Joel.