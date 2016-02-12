Trump elector says he's receiving death threats

A college student from Michigan said Wednesday that he has received death threats after being chosen to cast an Electoral College vote.

An elector from a state President-elect Donald Trump won has received death threats over his plan to vote for his state's winner as the rules stipulate..

Michael Banerian, a college student and youth vice chairman of the Michigan Republican Party who was chosen to cast one of Michigan's 16 electors, told CNN that he has faced pressure and even death threats if he does not change his vote when all 538 members of the electoral college cast their votes on December 19.

"I've had people talk about putting a bullet in the back of my mouth. I've had death wishes or people just saying 'I hope you die.' Or, 'do society a favor, throw yourself in front of a bus,'" he said.

He added that Michigan state law, which prohibits 'faithless electors,' would prevent him from changing his vote even if he wanted to.

"In the state of Michigan we have laws that prevent faithless electors. So, essentially what happens, if I tried to vote for somebody else, which, let me be clear, I don't want to, but if I tried to, I would be removed and replaced by another elector. It's a pointless endeavor."

Banerian told the New York Post that he was scheduled to meet with detectives from the Bloomfield Township Police Department in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, where he filed a police report regarding the threats, Thursday afternoon.

He also told the Post that he wanted to speak about his ordeal in order to highlight the “hypocrisy of the left.”

“The primary reason I came out with this was to highlight how awful the left has been and how hypocritical they are,” he said. “Obviously, it’s just not right.”

Donald Trump won the state of Michigan by 0.2 percentage points.