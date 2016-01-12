7-year old girl dies from flu

Resident of Elad passes away one week after collapsing.

A seven-year old girl from the city of Elad in central Israel died on Thursday from complications relating to a flu virus she contracted last week.

Leah Zinger was pronounced dead Thursday evening at Shneider Hospital in Petah Tikva, days after she was listed in critical condition.

Last Tuesday Zinger collapsed suddenly after becoming infected with a flu virus. She was rushed to the hospital, where her condition continued to worsen.

Despite the efforts of doctors at Shneider, Zinger’s condition deteriorated over the past few days, leading to mass prayers on her behalf, and a visit by the Vizhnitz Rebbe.

Zinger was the daughter of Rabbi Eli Zinger, a member of the Vizhnitz Hasidic community in Elad.

The funeral procession will begin at the Zinger family home on HaRif Street in Elad at 10:00 p.m. Thursday night. Leah Zinger will be laid to rest in the Segula cemetery in Petah Tikva.