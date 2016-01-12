Amona supporters rally outside of Temple Mount

More than 600 people gathered in the Old City of Jerusalem Wednesday evening for this month “Sivuv Shaarim” (Circling the Gates) event, which was specially dedicated to the community of Amona.

The Supreme Court has ordered the town destroyed and the 40 families living there expelled no later than December 25th.

While there are efforts by some lawmakers to pass legislation that could potentially stave off the demolition, it is unclear if the Regulation Law to normalize communities like Amona will be passed into law in time, and whether it will be applied to the embattled town.

Amona residents joined the special Sivuv Shaarim event on Wednesday, with a mass-prayer on behalf of the town.

The procession circled the Temple Mount, stopping at each entrance for prayers, dancing, and song.

A 12-year old resident of Samaria also celebrated her Bat Mitzva at the event, in what organizers of Sivuv Shaarim is becoming a popular trend.





Credit: Ariel Zegelman