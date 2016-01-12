How to avoid mistakes when trying to save money

Is it more important to save money on small purchases or large ones?

Trying to save money is never easy, but you can save more when you avoid common mistakes. Professor Ofer Azar of Ben-Gurion University explains what the most frequent money mistakes are.

Find out why people scramble to save on smaller purchases rather than to save larger sums on bigger ticket purchases.

Should you invest in your home country or abroad? While it might seem best to invest in your home country because you are familiar with it, investing abroad and geographic diversification may be more profitable. Douglas Goldstein, CFP, explains what may be the easiest way to invest internationally.





Click here to download the podcast

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to www.GoldsteinOnGelt.com