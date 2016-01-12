Haaretz: MK Smotrich the most dangerous man on the right

Haaretz published an interview with MK Bezalel Smotrich Thursday, warning he represents a greater threat than any other figure on the right.

The newspaper Haaretz published an interview with MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) Thursday in which it referred to him as "the most dangerous man on the extreme right."

The interviewer, Ravit Hecht, admitted that she fund certain things about Smotrich "creepy" and that she has called Smotrich a "racist" in the past. However, she wrote in the interview that Smotrich not not a mere "primitive" bigot, but a "complex individual with qualities such as wisdom, humor, and courage."

Hecht wrote that as they spoke, she could feel Smotrich becoming more comfortable around her. "It seeped into my understanding that, sadly, the great ideological gulf between us cannot be bridged.

When asked what should be done about the conflict with the Arabs in Judea and Samaria, Smotrich answered: "Whoever does not leave, and is willing to accept the rule of the Jewish State, will be permitted to stay." He added that those who fight against Israel will have to be defeated.

Hecht asked Smotrich if he really did not understand why people were frightened of him. He blamed that fear on a campaign of demonization which he says has been waged against him. "I guess they are more afraid of me because I know what I am doing and I have therefore been successful."

When asked what his political goal is, he said: "I want to be the Defense Minister," though he added that he would be satisfied with being the Justice Minister.