Report: 44,000 cases of domestic abuse against minors last year

The ministry of labor and social welfare released a report this morning which indicated that, in the year 2015, 43,971 reports of domestic abuse came to the attention of social workers in the ministry.

Of those cases reported, 26% were connected to violent abuse and 11% were related to sexual abuse.

According to the report, 73.7% of the cases were perpetrated by the parental figure of the house.

In addition, one in five cases reported was perpetrated against a minor with a disability.

Minister of Welfare Haim Katz commented on the statistics: "We view abuse against minors with the utmost seriousness, and are extremely wary for signs of distress among children and youth."

"In order to reduce this phenomenon we, as a public, must all pay attention to what is happening at the door of the neighbor, and not hesitate to report to authorities when suspicions of abuse or neglect of a minor arise."