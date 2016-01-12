Bennett: I will continue to be a nuisance

Education Minister Naftali Bennett responded to Likud critics saying:'In matters of importance to our country, it is forbidden to concede'.

Jewish Home leader and Education Minister Naftali Bennett responded on his Facebook page Thursday morning to the criticism leveled by some Likud party members about his conduct over the Amona issue.

MK David Amsalem (Likud) had tweeted that "Bennett is a serial troublemaker, a small time politician who makes considerations about how many mandates he will get. If I were Netanyahu, I would announce that, in the next government, we will not sit with the Jewish Home party if he is leading it."

Bennett responded that "the Likud say that I am a nuisance and that they shouldn't sit with me in the next government. (Who will you sit with then? Zehava Gal-on and Merav Michaeli?)"

"I really apologize. I'm sorry I was a nuisance and didn't allow the release of terrorists. I'm sorry I was a nuisance and prevented the building freeze. I'm sorry I was a nuisance and insisted that Ayelet Shaked should be justice minister and shake up the legal system. I'm sorry I was a nuisance and insisted that I oppose a Palestinian state. I'm sorry I was a nuisance and insisted that the army should be given the proper tools to succeed in the Protective Edge campaign.

"In fact, I will continue to be a nuisance because that is how I was taught. In matters of importance to our country, it is forbidden to concede and compromise," concluded Bennett.