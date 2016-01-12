'If I were Netanyahu, I wouldn't sit with Jewish Home party'

MK David Amsalem (Likud) criticized Naftali Bennett for his attempts to pass Regulation Law, and also criticized the Muezzin Law.

"Bennett is a serial troublemaker, a small time politician who makes considerations about how many mandates he will get. If I were Netanyahu, I would announce that, in the next government, we will not sit with the Jewish Home party if he is leading it," tweeted Amsalem.

Amsalem also referred to the Muezzin Law and claimed that it was not a "serious" law. "I can't see police vans going to mosques and policemen dismantling loudspeakers. It is possible to curb this hazard without this superfluous law."

It should be noted that the Muezzin Law is being promoted by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the leader of Amsalem's Likud party. Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) has also criticized the need for such a law.

The joint Knesset Committee for Constitution, Law and Justice yesterday affirmed the Regulation Law proposal by a majority of 8 to 6.

The head of the Committee, Nissan Slomiansky(Jewish Home) voted in favor of the Law, as did Amsalem, Nurit Koren and Amir Ohana (Likud), Hamad Amar (Yisrael Beiteinu), Uri Maklev (UTJ), Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli (Jewish Home) and Michael Malkieli (Shas).

Revital Sweid, Yael Cohen-Paran and Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union), Yael German (Yesh Atid), Michal Rozin (Meretz) and Osama Saadi (Joint Arab List) opposed the law.