CIA Chief: Abandoning Iran nuclear deal 'the height of folly'

CIA Director John Brennan has slammed President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to tear up the nuclear deal with Iran.

In an interview yesterday with BBC, Brennan said that abandoning the deal would be “disastrous.”

“For one administration to tear up an agreement that a previous administration made would be unprecedented," he said.

Brennan claimed that US abandonment of the deal would only lead to more determined Iranian efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, and would also encourage other states to develop their own nuclear programs.

"I think it would be the height of folly if the next administration were to tear up that agreement," he said.

This is not the first time Brennan has come out publicly against Trump’s prospective policies. In July, Brennan said that he would quit his post if the incoming president reintroduced the technique of ‘waterboarding,’ an interrogation method that simulates the sensation of drowning, to the CIA.

Although the CIA had used the technique on terrorist suspects after the 9/11 attacks, President Barack Obama had banned the practice in 2009.

In the most recent primary debates, however, Donald Trump indicated that he would reinstate the practice if elected president.

"I would bring back waterboarding, [and] a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding," Trump had said.