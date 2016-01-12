UN General Assembly president dons PLO flag

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Wednesday slammed UN General Assembly President Peter Thomson, who wore a scarf with the colors of the the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)’s flag.

Thomson wore the scarf on Tuesday as the UN marked its annual “International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People”. The special session, initiated by the Palestinian Authority’s UN delegation, is held annually on the anniversary of the UN Partition Plan of November 29, 1947, which led to the creation of the state of Israel. It is regularly used as an occasion to pass anti-Israel resolutions, and Tuesday’s session was no exception.

"It's unacceptable for the president of the UN General Assembly, whose position is a symbol of neutrality and stateliness, to wrap himself in a Palestinian flag and participate in an event whose sole purpose is to attack and besmirch the state of Israel,” Danon said, according to JNS.org.

“This is living, unequivocal proof of the bias against Israel and the slander spread about us at the UN," added the Israeli envoy.

The General Assembly adopted six resolutions critical of Israel during Tuesday’s session. The resolutions included measures ignoring Jewish ties to holy sites in Jerusalem, allocating resources to help promote the Palestinian narrative, and calling on Israel to withdraw from the “occupied territories.”

Danon himself gave a pointed speech at the session, in which he noted that the Palestinian Arabs rejected the Partition Plan in 1947 and continue to this day to show they do not want an independent state.

"Do the Palestinians even want a state? History tells us that the answer is no. If the Palestinians really wanted peace, we could have had peace decades ago. The Palestinians reject every Israeli offer and every plan and respond with waves of violence and terror," he said.

As proof of his remarks, Danon held up during his speech the front page from the New York Times on November 30, 1947, the day after the Partition Plan vote. The headlines on that day read: "Assembly Votes Palestine Partition," "Arabs Walk Out… Disavow Any Partition Role."

"It is time to put an end to this lie, once and for all," Ambassador Danon told the Assembly. "If you really want to show solidarity with the Palestinian people then end this charade, and demand that that the Palestinian leaders finally return to the negotiating table.”