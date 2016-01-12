Trump considering Palin for VA secretary

Former Vice Presidential candidate under consideration for secretary of veterans affairs in the new administration.

Former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin is under consideration for secretary of veterans affairs in the Donald Trump administration, a close Palin aide and a top Trump transition official told ABC News on Wednesday.

Palin, formerly the Governor of Alaska, was John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election.

The Palin aide told ABC News on Wednesday that in “recent days,” Palin told Trump transition officials: "I feel as though the megaphone I have been provided can be used in a productive and positive way to help those desperately in need.”

The VA is the largest government agency with over 300,000 federal employees and a budget of $182 billion for 2017.

Palin's son-in-law, Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer, posted a SarahPAC video to his Facebook page earlier this week that heavily focuses on her work with veterans and her specific connection to the community, noted ABC News.

The video, which is not new, seems to clearly show her interest in the position, and in the speech, she hits the VA “bureaucracy,” saying it is “killing our vets.”

Palin has not been to Trump Tower to meet with the president-elect, but she was one of his earliest and most high-profile endorsers.

The Palin aide told ABC News Palin has had discussions with the Trump transition team, and the top transition official confirmed this.

Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown is also in the running for the position. Brown visited Trump Tower on November 21 and told reporters he had a "great meeting" with the president-elect about the VA secretary position.

Steve Bannon, Trump’s campaign CEO and the president-elect's pick for chief strategist, is close with Palin.