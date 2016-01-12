OC Central Command approves absentee properties for Amona

Major General Roni Noma signed an ordinance allowing the establishment of a caravan site north of Amona on three absentee properties in accordance with the opinion of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

The signature of the Central Command head will enable the establishment of the neighborhood without requiring the usual planning procedures.

On Monday the Justice Ministry was updated regarding the Attorney General's opinion on establishing a temporary neighborhood north of the existing community. The Attorney General approved a temporary solution for 8 months on absentee properties based on an opinion submitted by the State Prosecutor in 1998, Uri Shoham, authorizing the use of absentee properties when there is an urgent public need for them.

"If however the Regulation Law will pass in the Knesset this reasoning will not apply and the Defense Ministry will have to evacuate these properties immediately," Justice Ministry officials emphasized.