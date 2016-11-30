

UK Counter Extremism Bill applauded by EJC head EJC President Moshe Kantor lauds UK Government's Counter-Extremism Bill at Policy Conference speaking alongside the British Home Secretary.

European Jewish Congress EJC President Moshe Kantor



Dr. Moshe Kantor, President of the European Jewish Congress, lauded the proposed British Government’s Counter Extremism Bill, now called the Counter-Extremism and Safeguarding Bill, at a policy conference in Westminster, speaking alongside Home Secretary Amber Rudd.



“Terrorists and extremists have created networks in our countries, enclaves in our cities, outposts on social media. They are planning and plotting their next barbarous acts,” Dr. Kantor said at the Jewish News-BICOM Policy Conference. “Neither external radicalisation nor internal radicalisation is new, but the virulence of both has increased in recent years. They now feed off each other. Thankfully, political leaders have begun to realise the scale of the threat that we are facing. “



“The British Government’s Counter Extremism Bill, in turn, is a robust response to the reality that terrorism does not exist in a vacuum and that we must look to blunt its influence in our societies.”



Dr. Kantor, the leader of the democratically-elected representative organization of European Jewish communities, spoke in front of an audience of Members of Parliament and Peers, faith leaders, trade union leaders, diplomats, policy analysts, journalists, commentators and other opinion formers.



However, he also had words of caution for European leaders.



“Yet we are still waiting for the concrete steps that European democracies must take in this vital fight for their own survival. While we must respond firmly to those who seek our destruction, we must act just as decisively in depriving the terrorists of the means to spread their hateful messages on social media,” Dr. Kantor said. “We must defend and demonstrate the values of tolerance, and the importance of peace between the many communities that form our societies.”



“Those who aid, assist and inspire terrorists by word or action should not find shelter under the law. If they do, we need to change and tighten the law. No democracy needs to demonstrate its vitality through its destruction. This must be the guiding principle for all those who live under constant threat of terrorism, whether in the UK, Europe or Israel.”



Other speakers at the event included former US Middle East Envoy Ambassador Dennis Ross; Israeli Labour Party leader Isaac Herzog MK; Home Secretary Amber Rudd MP; Prime Minister Netanyahu's Special Envoy for Public Diplomacy & former Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Oren MK; The Ambassador of Israel to the UK and former Spokesperson for PM Netanyahu Mark Regev; The Ambassador of Jordan to the UK Mazen Houmoud; Foreign Office Minister for the Middle East Tobias Ellwood MP.


















