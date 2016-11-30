14,000 new housing units for Bet Shemesh, 60% to haredim

14,000 new housing units will be constructed in the coming years in Bet Shemesh, 60% are earmarked for haredim.

The Finance Ministry and the Housing and Construction Ministry have recently signed a provisional agreement with the Bet Shemesh municipality to construct 14,000 new housing units in the town over the next few years.

According to a report in 'The Marker' this morning, the festive ceremony will take place in a few weeks but the base agreement has been concluded and approved in the Bet Shemesh city council.

Over the course of the next few years two massive new neighborhoods will be erected, providing housing solutions to two main sectors of the population. Ramat Bet Shemesh Daled will serve the haredi public while Ramat Bet Shemesh Heh will be occupied by secular and national religious families.

About 60% of the construction is earmarked for the haredi public and will conform to haredi requirements, meaning that it will be built as apartment buildings with a double sink in every kitchen.