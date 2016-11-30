Principal summoned for having students meet Breaking the Silence

The principal of the Adam high school in Jerusalem was summoned for questioning after inviting Breaking the Silence to meet with students.

The principal of the Adam high school in Jerusalem was summoned for questioning after inviting the radical leftist organization Breaking the Silence to meet with students, Haaretz reported.

The investigation into the event followed complaints to the Education Ministry of incitement carried out by Breaking the Silence during the meeting with the students.

The Education Ministry decided last year that Breaking the Silence would be excluded from the educational system.

Breaking the Silence publishes anonymous allegations of crimes committed by the IDF and spreads those accusations in many other countries. However, the anonymous nature of the allegations prevents Israel from being to carry out investigations to determine if they are true.