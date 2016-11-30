Four candidates being considered for Secretary of State

According to reports released Wednesday, Donald Trump is considering just four possible candidates for Secretary of State.



It was reported Wednesday on Breitbart News that President-elect Donald Trump has narrowed his pick for Secretary of State down to four candidates. Trump’s spokesman Jason Miller only revealed two of the four finalists during a call with reporters on Wednesday.

“Obviously you have Governor Romney who he (Trump) has been chatting with and Mayor Giuliani who has been under strong consideration as well. Since those have been a little more openly discussed … I’ll go ahead and leave it at that, so I don’t get ahead of the President-elect for where he is in the process,” Miller stated.

Miller added that Trump is looking for a secretary of state who he has good chemistry with and shares his world view.

Trump met with Romney for the second time on Tuesday evening over dinner. Following the dinner, Romney told reporters that he had a “wonderful evening” with Trump.

“We had another discussion about affairs throughout the world and these discussions I’ve had with him have been enlightening, interesting, and engaging. I’ve enjoyed them very, very much,” Romney stated.

Miller told reporters on Wednesday morning that he spoke to Trump about his dinner with Romney.

“He said that he thought that dinner went very well…also adding that he thought there was a good chemistry between the two, but also [it’s] important to keep in mind that the President-elect and Governor. Romney have not spent a significant amount of time together, so this is still the process of getting to know each other,” Miller explained.

Trump’s transition team said that there are not any new cabinet appointments anticipated for the rest of the week.