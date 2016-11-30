The video is courtesy of the US embassy in Israel
Tags:US, US Embassy, firefighters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaU.S. firefighters deployed to Israel to help fight flames
U.S. firefighters deployed to Israel to help fight flames
A group of 39 American firefighters deployed to Israel during Thanksgiving weekend to help their Israeli counterparts fight the wildfires.
Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva, 30/11/16 17:50
American Firefighters
צילום:: US embassy screenshot
The video is courtesy of the US embassy in Israel
Tags:US, US Embassy, firefighters
Related Stories