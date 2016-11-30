IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

U.S. firefighters deployed to Israel to help fight flames

A group of 39 American firefighters deployed to Israel during Thanksgiving weekend to help their Israeli counterparts fight the wildfires.

Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva,

American Firefighters
American Firefighters
צילום:: US embassy screenshot

The video is courtesy of the US embassy in Israel




Tags:US, US Embassy, firefighters


Related Stories