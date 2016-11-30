'Integration in Armored Corps result of leftist pressure.'

Rabbi Dror Aryeh, the head of the Sderot Yeshiva, says integration of women into combat roles will harm, not help, IDF.

Rabbi Dror Aryeh, the Rosh Yeshiva of the Hesder Yeshiva in Sderot, told Arutz Sheva that the plans to integrate women further into combat units are a result of leftist agendas which have nothing to do with helping the IDF function.

"We are in favor of equality between men and women," Rabbi Aryeh said. "There is a blurring of [morals] caused by radical left-wing movements and radical feminists, and they harm women and society in general in the name of feminism."

The Rabbi said that "red lines have been crossed," regarding the forced integration of religious Zionist soldiers with female soldiers despite their having objections on religious grounds.

Rabbi Aryeh also pointed out the objections of senior commanders in the army to the forced integration, including the commander of the Armored Corps, Brig. Gen. Guy Hasson, who said that physical requirements and social concerns made integration in the Armored Corps impractical.

Rabbi Aryeh also said that those who would speak out against integration into combat units are silenced. "We saw how when [Retired General] Avigdor Kahalani spoke out against women [serving] in tanks they [ganged up on] him. These are draconian forces which come in the name of professionalism, but they don't come in the name of victory. In fact it is the opposite."

The Rabbi lamented the fact that religious soldiers can be considered misogynist if they express discomfort at the idea of serving in a tank alongside a woman or being forced to listen to women singing at military ceremonies, which is forbidden by halakha.

"One of the misunderstandings of society is that religion is immoral and violates rights. We must speak loudly and clearly in the voice of the Torah, and explain that we come from a place of concern for morality, peace, [support for] soldiers and the army, and victory."