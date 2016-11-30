IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

Oren Hazan presents new Arab weapon in the Knesset

Oren Hazan presents a cigarette lighter, the new Arab weapon against the state of Israel

Contact Editor
Yoel Domb,

Oren Hazan
Oren Hazan
Hadas Parush/Flash 90




Tags:Oren Hazan


Related Stories