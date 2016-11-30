Oren Hazan presents new Arab weapon in the Knesset

Tags:Oren Hazan
Related Stories
- MK Hazan: Life imprisonment for arson terrorists
- Hazan: Time to throw 'Joint Palestinian List' out of the Knesset
- Netanyahu holds secret meeting on Hazan
- 'We need another 100,000 Oren Hazans'
- MK Hazan: Bennett is last person to be lecturing about morals
- Education MInister Bennett: We should disassociate from MK Hazan
- Likud Youth Head: MK Hazan should resign
- Court: MK Hazan used hard drugs - but didn't sell them
- MK Hazan calls on Pope to condemn UNESCO decision
- MK Hazan: This isn't North Korea