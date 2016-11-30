'Don't blink on regulation law!"

220 members of the Jewish Home party's central committee, including 20 deputy heads of local authorities, called on their party leaders not to lower their resolve despite opposition from the left and the Attorney General in the struggle to pass the Regulation Law and save the town of Amona from demolition.

They submitted a letter to Education Minister Naftali Bennett and other leaders of the Jewish Home party titled "Don't Blink Now!" The letter read: "We he Deputy Heads of [Jewish Home's] main branches and members of the central committee, welcome and support your firm stance against the evacuation of Amona and for the enactment of the Regulation Law."

"The belief that it is possible to change the situation, and the courage to take action despite all of the pressure, signal to the Israeli public that something new is happening." the letter continued.

"Everyone understands that Amona is a test case. And everyone knows that the Regulation Law has the power to solve the problem at its roots. Therefore - you must not blink."

Earlier Wednesday, Naftali Bennett threatened that the Jewish Home party would not abide by coalition discipline if the Regulation Law is not passed.

The Regulation Law, crafted in response to demolition orders issued by the Supreme Court against the town of Amona in Samaria, would protect communities over the Green Line from ex post facto claims of ownership on their land by absentee landlords.

While towns inside the Green Line already enjoy such protection, with compensation granted to Jews whose lands were stolen by Bedouin squatters, many in Judea and Samaria do not, leaving them vulnerable to claimants demanding their demolition, even decades after their establishment with government aid and even if the case is brought by an NGO and no alleged owner sues to regain the property.

If passed, the Regulation Law would allow verified owners claiming property rights to be compensated at 125% of the value of the real estate prior to the improvements created by the towns in question.