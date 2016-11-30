Soldiers,yeshiva students petition against mixed-gender units

More than a thousand soldiers and yeshiva students signed the "yeshiva students petition" in which they protested the change in the IDF standing orders on mixed-gender units and the broadening of female participation in combat units.

"We are all Yeshiva students who serve in the IDF faithfully and view army service as a mission and as a great mitzvah that we merited to fulfill in our generation, the generation of (the Jewish nation's) revival," they wrote.

"We believe that the army's resilience is not just based on its might and professionalism but mainly on its spirit. A spirit of dedication and mutual cooperation, love of the land and the people of Israel, a spirit of belief in G-d and in His Divine assistance which has accompanied us from the day of the establishment od the state until now. "Any you shall remember G-d, your Lord, as he gives you the strength to wage war." (Deuteronomy 8:18ׁ).

The yeshiva students sharply protested "the attempt to introduce into the IDF a spirit of mixed-gender service. 'Your camp shall be holy so that He (G-d) should not see anything unseemly among you and will turn away from you.' (Deuteronomy 23:15). Both male and female soldiers are dear and honored in our eyes but please do not hurt the apple of our eye, the sanctity of the (army) camp of Israel which we are so dedicated to with all of our hearts and souls."