'I'm sorry I wasn't able to protect you'

10-year old boy run over by police patrol car laid to rest in Tekoa.

Hundreds of mourners joined 10-year Chen Bloch on his final journey Wednesday morning, as he was laid to rest.

Bloch was killed Tuesday evening when a police patrol car ran over him as he crossed the street at a crosswalk while riding his bicycle.

The funeral procession left the Bloch family house in Tekoa at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, passing the crosswalk where Chen was killed, on the way to the Tekoa cemetery.

Chen’s father, Gideon, eulogized his son, saying he always had “a spark in his eyes.”

“You loved to read and to solve puzzles,” said Gideon. “I love you, my pure child.”

“God has convinced me that we cannot take care of our children,” said Chen’s mother, Adi.

“You were wearing your helmet and you crossed at the crosswalk. Your spirit was always high above – now you’ve joined your soul in heaven.”

“You were born on Shabbat, and you found favor [in Hebrew, Chen] in God’s eyes, and he decided that he wants you with him. You will meet grandmother Hannah there, and now she can also enjoy seeing your mischievous little grin. I wish I could hug you so tightly and tussle your hair, but it can’t happen. I’m sorry, sweetie, that we couldn’t keep you safe.”