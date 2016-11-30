Watch: Arab arsonists in Jerusalem caught in the act

Two Arabs captured while attempting to spark a fire in Jerusalem.





Two Arab arsonists were captured on Tuesday while they were lighting fires next to the Atarot industrial zone in northern Jerusalem.

Border Police officers operating out of a surveillance point spotted the fires and quickly dispatched and guided units to the scene to apprehend the terrorists.

Officers sent on foot to the area saw two Arab teenagers setting tires on fire just outside of Atarot. The pair attempted to flee, but were captured after a brief chase.

The suspects, both 16-year old residents of Jerusalem, were in possession of lighters and papers for kindling.

The two were transferred to the central police station in Jerusalem for interrogation, and are expected to be brought before a judge to have their arrests extended.

More than 2,000 fires ravaged Israel last week and through till Sunday, forcing tens of thousands of Israelis to flee their homes.

Last Thursday the Internal Security Ministry estimated that at least half of the fires were the result of arson and many others were a result of the original fires spreading to other areas due to the winds.

On Sunday, Israeli police said 37 people had been arrested in connection with the fires.