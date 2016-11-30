Watch: Bar Mitzvah celebration in burnt community

Nevo Reisman of Neve Tzuf was to celebrate his Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, but the fire changed the plans. The event was held Tuesday.

Nevo Reisman of the town of Neve Tzuf in Samaria was to celebrate his Bar Mitzvah this past Shabbat, but the celebration was postponed because of the fire that destroyed homes in the community.

On Tuesday evening, Nevo’s family and friends gathered at the town’s main banquet hall for a belated celebration.

Entertainment was provided by Noam Jacobson, Asaf Klein and the Inyan Acher band, while the chief rabbi of Tzfat, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, came to bless and strengthen.

"It was also an event of thanksgiving for the miracle that there were no casualties [in the fire]," said Ofir Steinbaum, a spokesman for the town of Neve Tzuf.

"After days of dealing with the pain of the families who lost their homes, the residents came to celebrate with Nevo at his Bar Mitzvah. It was an opportunity for the residents to get together and say thank you for the miracle."