Name of boy killed by car in Tekoa: Chen Bloch

“Chen was loved by all his friends, gentle, and sensitive to his surroundings."

The name of the 10-year-old boy killed this evening at the entrance to the community of Tekoa in Gush Etzion has been published: Chen Bloch, a fifth-grader and resident of Tekoa.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the community's cemetery.

According to an announcement from the community of Tekoa, “Chen was a star student and loved by all his friends, gentle, very sensitive to his surroundings. In recent days he had prepared work on the subject of caution on roads, as part of his volunteer work [as a traffic controller].”

“The community of Tekoa is mourning and is devastated by the death, and shares in the heavy burden of the family,” the announcement said.

Earlier this evening, Chen was injured after being hit by a police car while riding his bicycle near the entrance of Tekoa in Gush Etzion south of Jerusalem.

Medics at the scene were forced to confirm Chen's death.

MDA paramedic Elad Benstein described the scene: “When I arrived I saw a boy lying under a car, and near him was his bicycle.”

“He was without signs of life, and we were forced to announce his death at the scene.”

Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.