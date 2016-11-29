IsraelNationalNews.com

Trump: Those who burn US flag should lose citizenship

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that US citizens who burn the US flag should be either jailed or stripped of their citizenship.

Gary Willig,

President-elect Donald Trump has said that US citizens who burnt the American flag should be either jailed or stripped of their American citizenship.

Trump wrote in a tweet Tuesday that “Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag - if they do, there must be consequences - perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!”

Left-wing protesters have taken to the streets since Trump's election victory earlier this month. Some of the protests have turned violent.

The US Supreme Court ruled in 1989 that flag-burning was a form of free-speech protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution. Trump's Democratic rival for the presidency, Hillary Clinton, co-sponsored a bill in 2005 which would have criminalized the burning of the American flag. The bill would have made flag-burners liable to a year prison - the same as Trump wrote in his tweet - and up to $100,000 in fines. The bill said nothing about citizenship, however.




