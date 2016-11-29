Watch: 5,600 dance at annual Chabad banquet

This year's annual international Chabad banquet was filled with reflection, inspirational speeches and, of course - dancing.

Yesterday, Chabad’s annual “Kinus Hashluchim” - The International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries - came to a close after four days of intensive reflection, inspirational speeches and, of course, dancing.

The event saw the gathering of some 5,600 people at the Pier 8 warehouse in Brooklyn.

One of the highlights of the event was the announcement that a Chabad emissary couple is to be stationed in South Dakota.

This means that all 50 states of the US will now have a Chabad presence.

The center is set to open this winter under the direction of Rabbi Mendel and Mussie Alperowitz, currently of Brooklyn, New York, according to Chabad.org.

The appointment comes as the organization marks 75 years since the last Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, and his wife, Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka, arrived in the United States from war-torn Europe in 1941.

Though they will be based in Sioux Falls, the couple plans to travel to other Jewish communities in South Dakota and to visit Jewish individuals throughout the state, including incarcerated Jews.

The first "Kinus" took place in 1983 in Chabad Headquarters in Brooklyn, and saw the attendance of 55 emissaries.

This year's conference saw more than 100 times that number.