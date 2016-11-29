Prime Minister contracts flu, postpones meetings

Prime Minister Netanyahu is suffering from a light flu infection and his doctor recommended that he not conduct his regular schedule and take the day off.

The security cabinet meeting which was scheduled to discuss today the issue of regulating the communities in Judea and Samaria was postponed to tomorrow morning.

Yesterday the Ha'aretz newspaper reported that the prime minister and Defense Minister Liberman are applying strong pressure behind the scenes to prevent the passing of the Regulation Law. According to the reports Netanyahu and Liberman concurred with the position of the Attorney-General at Sunday's cabinet meeting and expressed their concern that the law would encourage the international criminal court to investigate Israels' actions.

The cabinet meeting lasted a long time and was accompanied by various legal surveys from different levels of legal representatives as well as acting National Security Advisor Yaakov Nagel. The ministers were presented with all the considerations opposing the law and established among themselves that the Law is problematic in terms of international law.