'One who is merciful to Bedouins will be cruel to Jews'

Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu said that as many people as possible must go to Amona as the courts are influenced by public pressure.

In an Arutz Sheva interview Tuesday, Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu dismissed the prime minister's warning that if the Regulation Law is approved in the Knesset, it will cause international petitions against Israel at the Hague international criminal court. "Israel is not obligated to the Hague and this threat should not faze us. Russia has announces that it is disassociating from this court... which always seems to find reasons why we are guilty.

"We should remember that this community is a fulfillment of the covenant G-d made to our forefathers. Who is more important to us- a biased judge in the Hague or our forefather Avraham? What is more important- G-d who promised us this land or some court in Europe whose positions are known beforehand?"

What should Amona residents do?

"They should gather as many Jews as possible in Amona since in the end the court rules based on pressure. When it is discussing Bedouins it can postpone ten times the evacuations even when it is an illegal settlement since the court is scared of the Bedouin reaction. Maybe it's time we showed some might and strength and then they will understand that it won't be easy."

After the previous time when Olmert tried to forcibly remove Jews he realized that it wasn't so simple and he held back (from further evacuations). Maybe the government needs to see that there is strength and resilience here and it is impossible to evacuate Amona.

When the Rabbi speaks about a show of strength, how should people conduct themselves towards soldiers and police?

Nobody intends to promote violence. I hope that the soldiers will not promote violence. It is unthinkable that in this country there will be one law for Bedouins and one for Jews. Our sages say that one who has mercy on Bedouins will be cruel to his Jewish compatriots in Judea and Samaria.