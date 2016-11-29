Golan Heights sirens raised but no hits detected

Sirens were sounded in southern Golan Heights communities Tuesday morning and residents were told to enter protected enclaves. After a short time the army spokesman reported that there were no artillery hits detected in Israeli territory.

The sirens were heard in Avnei Eitan, Eliad, Afik, Benei Yehuda, Givat Yoav, Geshur, Hispin, Kfar Haruv, Mevo Hama, Meitzar, Neot Golan, Nov, Natur and Ramat Magshimim.

On Sunday a Golani Brigade unit was situated in ambush at the confluence of Israel's borders with Syria and Jordan and were attacked from the Syrian side by terrorists affiliated to ISIS. In response an IDF airplane eliminated the four terrorists who were firing heavy weapons from a military vehicle.

During the course of Sunday night, IDF airforce planes attacked an ISIS facility in the southern part of the Syrian Golan Heights. 10 bombs weighing a ton each were dropped on a military installation near the border which had been abandoned by the UN. The site was used by ISIS terrorists to attack IDF forces and to establish their presence near the border.

The IDF spokesman said that “this is a continuation of yesterday’s attack which aimed at preventing the return of the terrorists to a facility constitutes a fundamental threat to the region,” the statement said.

“The IDF will continue to act to protect the citizens of Israel while maintaining the IDF's freedom of action inside the sovereign territory of Israel, and will not hesitate to act against the terrorist organizations operating against it,” it added.