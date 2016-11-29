Senior Religious Zionist rabbis meet with Chief of Staff

Senior Religious Zionist rabbis met with Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot to discuss the new IDF standing orders regarding mixed units.

The rabbis asked the Chief of Staff for clarifications regarding future integration of female recruits. The rabbis stressed that all the red lines had been crossed on this issue. "It is impossible to continue as before. The directive must be changed," they emphasized.

According to a report on Army Radio, after meeting the Chief of Staff the rabbis held an emergency meeting with other rabbis and heads of pre-army training academies and heads of Hesder Yeshivas to coordinate their opposition to the new orders which pose seriouschallenges for religious soldiers serving in the IDF.

The army spokesman responded by saying that "We confirm the meeting between the Chief of Staff and senior rabbis," and added that it was a routine meeting in which various matters were clarified.