Colombian plane carrying 72 passengers crashes

After hours of tension caused by a Colombian airplane which disappeared from radar screens, it has become apparent that the plane crashed. The plane was carrying 72 passengers including the Chapecoense soccer team from southern Brazil, which was scheduled to play the Copa Sudamerica (South America cup) finals against Atletico Nacional on Wednesday in Medellin.

The plane crashed while making its way from Bolivia to the town of Medelllin. The Colombian authorities have declared an emergency situation in the wake of the crash.

Medellin's Mayor Federico Gutierrez said that it is possible there are survivors.

"It's a tragedy of huge proportions," Gutierrez told Blu Radio on his way to the site in a mountainous area outside the city where the chartered aircraft is believed to have crashed shortly before midnight local time.