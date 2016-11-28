Report: Netanyahu and Liberman against Regulation Law

Report claims Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman are acting to prevent the passage of Regulation Law.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman are pulling out all the stops to prevent the passage of the Regulation Law, according to a report by Haaretz.

According to the report, Netanyahu and Liberman expressed concern in a cabinet meeting Sunday that the passage of the Regulation Law could encourage the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague to launch an investigation against Israel.

Ministers opposing the law and representatives of the Attorney General have made the same point about the bill potentially paving the way for international investigations of Israel.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has stated that passing the law would be dangerous given the Palestinian Authority's request to the ICC to launch an investigation into Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Netanyahu and Liberman attacked Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who is one of the bill's primary proponents.

They also said that passing the bill could encourage US President Barack Obama to take action against Israel at the UN during his final days in office.

Bennett said that he would be willing to compromise if real alternatives which can be implemented are found.

Coalition Chairman David Bitan (Likud)said that the bill would be brought for a vote Wednesday, and if it then passes its second and third readings it would become law by the middle of December, just in time to prevent the destruction of the community of Amona.