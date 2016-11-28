Kenyan MPs in Knesset: We must join hands to fight terrorism'

MPs from Kenya visited the Knesset and discussed the need for countries to cooperate to fight terrorism.

Members of the Kenyan parliament`s Committee on National Security visited the Knesset Monday, where they met with Knesset Director-General Albert Sakharovich and MKs Yaakov Perry (Yesh Atid), Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) and Roy Folkman (Kulanu).

The Kenyan MP's spoke of the terrorist attacks which have been carried out on Kenyan soil by terrorist organizations, such as al Qaeda. They stressed the need for countries to join hands" to combat terrorism.

Director-General Sakharovich noted the friendship that has developed between the Knesset and the Kenyan legislature. ”I hope and believe that your visit will strengthen the ties between us even more,” he told the MPs.



”The war against terror is a war [we are all forced t take part in],” he added. ”The Knesset members you have met with stood at the forefront of the war against terror in Israel.”