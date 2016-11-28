'Tibi incited arson terror'

Yisrael Beytenu faction chairman MK Robert Ilatov condemned MK Ahmed Tibi from the Knesset plenum Monday.

"About two weeks ago, MK Ahmed Tibi was interviewed by the Lebanese news channel Al Mayadeen, a Shia station affiliated with Iran and Hezbolla. In that interview Tibi called on Palestinians and Israeli Arabs to 'revolt' against a law I initiated, the muezzin law, and directly incited against the Prime Minister." Ilatov said.

Tibi said during his interview on the Lebanese station: "We will not respect this law, and I call on our public: revolt against it and reject it...I would tell Palestinians to revolt against this law and the one behind it - Prime Minister Netanyahu. The goal is Jerusalem."

"The results of the call for a rebellion and sedition against the Prime Minister and the muezzin law by MK Tibi are seen in the terrorist attacks which struck Israel last week. [These were] a new kind of attack which crossed all red lines. We are talking about weapons of mass destruction, under the auspices of the Lebanese channel Al Mayadeen, Hezbollah, and MK Ahmed Tibi."

He called on the Attorney General to accept the request issued two weeks ago to launch an investigation of Tibi in light of hiss interview with Al Mayadeen.

"This interview caused a fierce attack to be immediately launched against the State of Israel." Ilatov added. "[Fires were started in] dozens of locations - in the forests and near populated areas. This is an evil,the likes of which we have not seen before in the State of Israel. It is a pattern reminiscent of the Islamic State terrorist organization...I will do all I can to ensure that people like MK Ahmed Tibi and his ilk will not be public emissaries in the Israeli Knesset."