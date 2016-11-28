PM: 'Israel will not tolerate any fire from Syria'

Prime Minister Netanyahu warns ISIS that Israel will not tolerate any attacks from the Syrian border and will respond harshly to violations.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would not allow terrorist groups such as ISIS to open a new front on Israel's border with Syria.

The Prime Minister, speaking at a Likud faction meeting Monday, said that the IDF had been subject to several attacks from across the Syrian border in recent days,and that Israel had responded with heavy force exacting a heavy price from its enemies.

"We are paying close attention to developments and continuing with determination to implement the policy that I have established: We will not tolerate even isolated fire and we will respond forcefully and attack our enemies when necessary before they succeed in attacking us. We will not permit radical Islam or any other hostile entity to open a front of terror against us on the Golan." Netanyahu said.

ISIS terrorists from Syria attacked a patrol from the Golani Bridge which was operating near the communities of Nov and Avnei Eitan in the Golan Heights Sunday. The Israeli Air Force (IAF)attacked the source of the fire, killing the four ISIS terrorists and blowing up their vehicle. Earlier today the IAF struck an ISIS facility on the Syrian side of the Golan heights.

Netanyahu also addressed the fires which raged across the country last week. He praised the government's response to the crisis, from the ministerial level to the municipal level. Netanyahu also praised the firefighting and police forces for working "sleepless nights" to save lives and put out the fires.