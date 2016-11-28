Two life sentences plus 20 years for murdering 2 at prayer

The Tel Aviv District court sentenced a terrorist who stabbed 2 Jews to death to 2 life sentences plus twenty years.

The Tel Aviv District court sentenced terrorist Raed Khalil to two life sentences plus twenty years in prison for stabbing two Jews to death as they prayed at the Synagogue in the Panorama building in Tel Aviv.

The victims were Yisayev Aharon, 32, and Reuven Aviram, 51.

Khalil, a resident of the village of Duma, was convicted of two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in July.

Witnesses said that Khalil entered the Synagogue on the second floor of the Panorama building on November 19th, 2015 and began stabbing worshipers during the afternoon prayers, killing two.

Khalil then fled the scene, hoping to barricade himself inside a storage area on the first floor. He stabbed a third victim before being overpowered by passersby.