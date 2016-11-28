A letter from father

'It is so hard for me to do this. But to save my son's life, I must'.

This is our story:

When our son Meir was born with a liver disease, our lives were turned upside down. It has been frightening and painful, shuffling him in and out of hospitals, seeing pain & fair on the face of this sweet & innocent child. He did nothing to deserve the suffering he has experienced in his short 3 years of life. He had a very difficult operation, and was in Shaarei Tzedek for a long time. Now he needs a liver transplant.

I am begging you, dear klal yisroel, as a mother who wants her child to live, to grow, and to have a happy and normal life. His future depends on this surgery. We must get the money we need. We must save Meir.

You should be blessed to never experience this kind of fear & pain, and you and your children should be healthy.

Please give what you can.