Tax Authority: We'll notify everyone eligible for benefits

Tax Authority head says they'll notify today all fire victims whose property was damaged or destroyed as a result of 'nationalistic' fire.

Tax Authority head Moshe Asher joined Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) in a tour of the Jerusalem area town of Nataf on Monday morning.

"A list detailing which fires have been determined to be terror will be published on the internet later today," Asher said.

Those victims whose property was damaged or destroyed as a result of "nationalistic" arsons will be eligible for compensation and recognized as victims of terror attacks. This will allow them to be compensated directly by the government and will not have to demand compensation from their personal insurance companies.

"As you already know, we have been visiting arson sites throughout Israel. We've been to Haifa, to Nataf, to Beit Meir, and today we visited Neve Tzuf and we're beginning the appraisal processes we mentioned earlier," Asher mentioned.

He emphasized, "We will announce which areas are eligible for compensation under the Property Tax law and their insurance funds. These are areas in which the fire was caused by arson or motivated by a nationalistic motive, which will be determined by the police force's investigations.

"It would seem that this area, Nataf will also be eligible for compensation as a terror site. Everyone will know by the end of the day if they are eligible or not," Asher concluded.

Nataf's was one of the first fires started, when the fires were still considered by many to be simple wildfires.