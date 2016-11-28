IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

Bank shuts down BDS and terror related accounts

An anti-Israel NGO in Germany was informed that its business is no longer welcomed at a German bank. Closure resulted from media inquiry.

Contact Editor
ILTV,

BDS graffiti sign
BDS graffiti sign
Photo: Miriam Alster / Flash 90




Tags:ILTV


Related Stories